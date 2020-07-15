Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:05 IST
One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance
In One Piece Chapter 985, Kaido will be seen focussing on his plans despite being aware of the straw hat’s presence. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

We've come close to One Piece Chapter 985's release and fortunately the raw scans have been leaked. The spoilers are out while some are yet to be verified. Thus, the readers are suggested to take it with a grain of salt.

The manga enthusiasts should be happy to know that One Piece Chapter 985 is going to out on this Sunday, July 19. The interesting part for the imminent chapter is the alliance between Kaido and Big Mom to find the ancient weapon named One Piece. Kaido has made this alliance with Big Mom to become the next Pirate king.

In One Piece Chapter 985, Kaido will be seen focussing on his plans despite being aware of the straw hat's presence. Orochi is passionate to accomplish the execution of Momonosuke and Kaido seems to make it more interesting.

Kaido has a different plan. In One Piece Chapter 985, he is likely to make a big announcement about his alliance with Big Mom including his plans he has for Yamato. Zorro and Sanji are also planning on taking head-on the Flying Six and The All-Stars. Altogether, everything is going to be quite interesting with full of actions and fascinating events.

In the imminent Chapter 985 of One Piece, the manga aficionados believe that there is a possibility that Kaido can save Ace at the Marineford. This was disclosed by the YouTube channel WanoKuniAnime in a recent video. It can be recalled that Luffy's big brother Ace was killed during the war at the marine base. Aside from Luffy, who made several desperate attempts to rescue his brother, it is a general knowledge that Whitebeard and his crew and not Kaido came for Ace, as reported by International Business Times.

Many manga lovers believe that Momonosuke can escape his execution. He needs to prove how much he has developed in using and controlling his Devil Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 985 will be released on Sunday, July 19. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga and anime series.

