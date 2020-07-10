Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3’s progress revealed, why fans need to wait for additional time

Updated: 10-07-2020 21:57 IST
One Punch Man Season 3’s progress revealed, why fans need to wait for additional time
The theme of One Punch Man Season 3 will center around the life of Saitama. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to be premiered during the end of 2020 or early 2021. Although it is one of the most anticipated anime series, still it doesn't have an official release date.

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be out by the end of 2020. But many fans are currently not buying this theory seeing the condition of the world's health. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to be consisting of action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

On the other hand, the anime aficionados may get to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ in One Punch Man Season 3. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association, Screenrant noted.

The theme of One Punch Man Season 3 will center around the life of Saitama. He will be seen defeating his rivals with one punch. But his confrontation with Garou will be quite different. Fans will be surprised to see Saitama being not able to defeat Garou with a single punch. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power. In other words, Garou will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama.

Although Saitama will be seen as a protagonist in One Punch Man Season 3, still the arc will give Garou more screen time. The viewers will get to see his human-monster character in the imminent episodes. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

The development works for One Punch Man Season 3 can't be expected now due to the pandemic situation created by China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus. The entertainment industry is the worst hit in the last couple of months with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, we need to wait for additional time to get some positive updates. And fans should remember that the series' release could be postponed based on the world's health situation.

