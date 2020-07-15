Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn's note for Kajol as 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' clocks 22 years

The romantic-comedy movie 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' starring husband-wife duo, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has completed 22 years of its release today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:56 IST
Ajay Devgn's note for Kajol as 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' clocks 22 years
Still from the video shared by actor Ajay Devgn (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The romantic-comedy movie 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' starring husband-wife duo, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has completed 22 years of its release today. As the movie marked its milestone mark today, Devgn took to Twitter to share his memories attached to the movie by posting a video montage.

The video montage comprised of many stills, and videos from the 1998 released flick, which was directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie was a remake of 'The French Kiss' starring Kevin Kline and Meg Ryan. It also starred Reema Lagoo.

However, alongside the video, the 'Singham' star also took a moment to drop a love-note for his then co-star and now wife, Kajol. Tagging Kajol, the 51-year-old actor wrote "22 years in real, and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha".

The stars, sharing adorable yet humorous chemistry, are one widely loved B-Town couple. The duo have graced the silver screen together in movies like 'Ishq', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Hulchul' and many others.

Magnum opus - 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' released this year, marks the latest film of them. The movie shows Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji -- Savitribai Malusare -- is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions together. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges Turkmenistan to take steps "as if COVID-19 was circulating"

Turkmenistan says it has not registered any COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but the World Health Organization wants the Central Asian country to take measures as if it had. Concluding a visit to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, a WHO mission said the...

No time frame to conclude BTIA; India, EU will take discussions forward: MEA

There is no set time frame for the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA but India and the European Union EU have to take the discussions forward, said Vikas Swarup, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, sai...

Kerala Blasters sign Ritwik Kumar Das for upcoming ISL season

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of the 23-year-old midfielder, Ritwik Kumar Das for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League ISL. The midfielder will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC, where he made 11 appearances. H...

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

A federal judge has denied an Iowa drug kingpins requests to delay his execution, which is scheduled for Friday. US District Judge Leonard Strand wrote Tuesday that he would not intervene to delay Dustin Honkens execution date due to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020