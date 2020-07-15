Left Menu
Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday treated her fans with an adorable Raksha Bandhan throwback picture, and recalled the moment when she reunited with her cousin brothers on the auspicious occasion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:44 IST
Taapsee Pannu shares throwback picture of last year's Raksha Bandhan celebrations
Picture shared by Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday treated her fans with an adorable Raksha Bandhan throwback picture, and recalled the moment when she reunited with her cousin brothers on the auspicious occasion. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star put out a post on Instagram wherein she showcased her 'Tabbar' (extended family). In the picture, the 'Naam Shabana' star is seen donning a traditional attire while she smiles along with the family members for the capture.

Along with the picture, Taapsee penned a note recalling and shared her memories associated with the picture. She noted, "I just got rakhis that m gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Rakshabandhan." The 'Pink' star noted that she has been able to manage and tie rakhi in person. She added, "It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person. Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get-togethers."

Pannu shared that things are going to be different, this year owing to coronavirus pandemic and noted, "There shall be virtual Rakhi celebrations but I'm making it clear to all the brothers that e-commerce is still running up n strong so I am still open to receiving gifts. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 12 thousand likes within an hour of being posted.

Taapsee has been long sharing anecdotes and memories associated with her film shoots ever since the lockdown due to COVID-19 was imposed. (ANI)

