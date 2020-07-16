Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Cobra Kai Season 3 is a highly-loved American action comedy-drama YouTube Premium series based on The Karate Kid film series. The announcement on the third season was made 11 months back and it was set to premiere in May this year.

The release of Cobra Kai Season 3 was not possible in May this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic has badly affected the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The majority of the television and movie projects had been halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Good news for fans is that Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix by the end of summer. The series' co-creator, Jon Hurwitz said this while he was asked on Twitter.

You will get Cobra Kai this year. I expect it to be out by the end of the summer. — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 2, 2020

Cobra Kai Season 3 can be expected by the third of September as summer doesn't come to an official end until September 22. The third season is likely to see many new characters. It will feature Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (as Jhonny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Xolo Mariduena (as Miguel Diaz), Peyton List (as Tory), Jacob Bertrand (as Eli Moskowitz), Martin Kove (as John Kreese), Nichole Brown (as Aisha Robinson), Hannah Kepple (as Moon), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Aideen Mincks (as Mitch), Paul Walter Hauser (as Raymond), and Khalil Everage (as Chris).

The synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be revealed. However, the imminent season is likely to show the battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos that commenced in the previous season. Jhonny Lawrence (The Karate Kid) will be back in the series. It is expected to focus more on John Kreese's past when he was in Vietnam.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it will be coming to Netflix by the end of summer, as teased by Jon Hurwitz. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

