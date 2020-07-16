Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-07-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 02:04 IST
Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz
Cobra Kai Season 3 can be expected by the third of September as summer doesn’t come to an official end until September 22. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai Season 3 is a highly-loved American action comedy-drama YouTube Premium series based on The Karate Kid film series. The announcement on the third season was made 11 months back and it was set to premiere in May this year.

The release of Cobra Kai Season 3 was not possible in May this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic has badly affected the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The majority of the television and movie projects had been halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Good news for fans is that Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix by the end of summer. The series' co-creator, Jon Hurwitz said this while he was asked on Twitter.

Cobra Kai Season 3 can be expected by the third of September as summer doesn't come to an official end until September 22. The third season is likely to see many new characters. It will feature Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (as Jhonny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Xolo Mariduena (as Miguel Diaz), Peyton List (as Tory), Jacob Bertrand (as Eli Moskowitz), Martin Kove (as John Kreese), Nichole Brown (as Aisha Robinson), Hannah Kepple (as Moon), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Aideen Mincks (as Mitch), Paul Walter Hauser (as Raymond), and Khalil Everage (as Chris).

The synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be revealed. However, the imminent season is likely to show the battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos that commenced in the previous season. Jhonny Lawrence (The Karate Kid) will be back in the series. It is expected to focus more on John Kreese's past when he was in Vietnam.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it will be coming to Netflix by the end of summer, as teased by Jon Hurwitz. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

Also Read: Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 premiere in 2020? Creator's views on it & other updates

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; NASA chief says Russia ties 'solid' as Moscow's space chief and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in RussiaA human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siber...

Mets ace deGrom day-to-day after MRI on ailing back

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI to evaluate back stiffness that bothered him during an intrasquad game, with multiple reports saying Wednesday that results showed the injury was not serious. The 32-year-old deGrom i...

Twitter accounts of Musk, Gates apparently hacked

The official Twitter accounts of billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk were apparently hacked as both accounts sought bitcoin donations on Wednesday.The tweets on both accounts were later deleted. Twitter and Tesla were not immediately avai...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020