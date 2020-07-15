Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 premiere in 2020? Creator’s views on it & other updates

The Netflix viewers are highly excited as Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. It is true that Netflix has not announced its release date, but the good news is that the team is constantly working and developing the series.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be back, this was confirmed by the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director, Henk Handloegten. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said.

Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team are working on Babylon Berlin Season 4 to complete it. The creators have a target to premiere the fourth season in 2020.

According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

The avid viewers are passionately waiting to know when Babylon Berlin Season 4 will be back. The filming for Season 4 was about to start in June this year. As you know that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has transmuted into a global pandemic in the last couple of months, the entertainment industry has become the worst hit with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed due to the pandemic situation and the industry is yet to get back into its original form.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. It is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher. A popular German magazine Qiez stated that the imminent season would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: When Russian Doll Season 2 will start filming? Synopsis revealed, what we know so far