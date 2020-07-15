Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 premiere in 2020? Creator’s views on it & other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:54 IST
Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 premiere in 2020? Creator’s views on it & other updates
According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

The Netflix viewers are highly excited as Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. It is true that Netflix has not announced its release date, but the good news is that the team is constantly working and developing the series.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be back, this was confirmed by the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director, Henk Handloegten. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said.

Henk Handloegten, the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director hinted online that he and his team are working on Babylon Berlin Season 4 to complete it. The creators have a target to premiere the fourth season in 2020.

According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he said.

The avid viewers are passionately waiting to know when Babylon Berlin Season 4 will be back. The filming for Season 4 was about to start in June this year. As you know that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has transmuted into a global pandemic in the last couple of months, the entertainment industry has become the worst hit with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed due to the pandemic situation and the industry is yet to get back into its original form.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is a highly anticipated German neo-noir television series directed and written by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten. It is based on novels by German author Volker Kutscher. A popular German magazine Qiez stated that the imminent season would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: When Russian Doll Season 2 will start filming? Synopsis revealed, what we know so far

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC remains 'fully committed' to staging Olympics in 2021

The International Olympic Committee IOC remains fully committed to staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and is considering multiple scenarios for them to take place safely, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Japan and the IO...

Johnny Depp's former estate manager found star's severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depps former estate manager told Londons High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actors severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of Brit...

Swiss insurers oppose immigration changes, Swiss Re head tells paper

Switzerlands insurance industry is against tightening the countrys immigration rules, a move that will be put to voters this year, Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told Handelszeitung newspaper. Mumenthaler is the latest busin...

Lebanon must stay neutral to stave off poverty, patriarch says

Lebanon needs to stay neutral to be saved from hunger and poverty, its senior Christian cleric said on Wednesday, urging Lebanese to keep out of conflicts in Arab countries but denying he was referring specifically to the Iranian-backed Hez...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020