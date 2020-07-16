Left Menu
The Vampire Diaries Season 9 may consist of 22 episodes, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:25 IST
Whenever The Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9, the cast members from the previous seasons will return. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. The huge success of all the previous seasons increased the demand for Season 9. The series lovers are ardently waiting for its release.

If rumours are to be believed, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March next year on The CW. Even another rumour fuelled fans' expectations that the ninth season would be consisting of 22 episodes. Some claim that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec will direct the ninth season.

Whenever The Vampire Diaries returns for Season 9, the cast members from the previous seasons will return. Currently, we have not heard of any discussions related to the introduction of fresh faces in the ninth season. The cast includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore.

The rumour surrounding The Vampire Diaries Season 9's 22 episodes seems logical. Only fourth and eighth seasons consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. All other seasons consisted of 22 episodes.

Currently, we can't expect any positive development on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 as the world is badly combatting against China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Vampire Diaries enthusiasts need to wait for longer than previously expected to get some positive updates on it.

The original cast from the previous season will return in the ninth season. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official release date as it is yet to be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

