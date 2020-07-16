'Our film will reach out to larger audience': Bhumi on Netflix release of 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare'

Left Menu
As her upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' is skipping theatrical release to premiere on Netflix, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said she feels online release will make her film to a larger audience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:05 IST
A still from the film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As her upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' is skipping theatrical release to premiere on Netflix, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday said she feels online release will make her film to a larger audience. "As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences every time I come on screen and I'm ok with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. At this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other's decisions," she said.

"I feel our film will reach out to a much, much larger audience with this move," she added. Pednekar went on to explain how the film is a very special one for her and how she is happy to share the screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma for the first time.

"Dolly Kitty is a very special film. Konkona, as we know, is a really, really phenomenal person and actor and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. Balaji as an institution has always supported content that has broken barriers," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor said. "A very big reason why I am this fond of Ekta. There couldn't have been a better collaborator for the film then Balaji. So, for me, being a part of this film was a super enriching experience as an actor," she added.

The film has already got rave reviews from critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. Pednekar has also received the Best Female Actor Award at Busan film festival for the film. "I'm looking forward to see how people react. It was refreshing to play a girl, fresh out of college, waiting to experience life. Our coming of age is done in a fun yet relatable manner. Kitty is naive, sweet, ambitious and a survivor," the 30-year-old actor said.

"It celebrates womanhood, sisterhood and all the drama that comes in between with love and work. It very skilfully shows just how complex yet beautiful women are. The film is full of quirk and a pool of emotions. It has a different narrative and am excited," she added. Earlier in the day, Netflix India announced 17 new original titles including 12 Hindi films that will premiere on the platform. 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' is one among them. (ANI)

