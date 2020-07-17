Left Menu
Mom is better than before: Anupam Kher gives update about mother's health after her COVID-19 diagnosis

Days after his mother and brother along with his family tested positive for coronavirus, senior actor Anupam Kher on Friday gave a health update about his family and said his mother is doing "better than before."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:57 IST
Actor Anupam Kher (Image Source: Social Media). Image Credit: ANI

Days after his mother and brother along with his family tested positive for coronavirus, senior actor Anupam Kher on Friday gave a health update about his family and said his mother is doing "better than before." Kher took to Instagram to share the health update of his mother, Dulari, who was recently shifted to the isolation ward following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 65-year-old actor complimented the health update with an old picture of his mother where she is seen decorating a Christmas tree. "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema, and Vrinda. God is kind!!" Kher wrote in the caption.

The 'Saaransh' actor had earlier on Monday through another video message revealed that his mother Dulari and his brother Raju along with his family have been diagnosed with COVID-19.. The 'Accidental Prime Minister' actor had also informed his fans that he tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

