Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have an official release but that can't stop fans from predicting what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby and Ada Thorne respectively, will join Cillian Murphy in the series.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is obviously officially renewed. You will happy to know that Peaky Blinders Season 7 is also virtually confirmed. According to Deadline, during the premiere of Season 5, the series' creator-cum-writer Steven Knight revealed that he had a plan to produce two more seasons.

"I'm planning to keep the story going until the first air raid siren of the Second World War. Then it will be a true story of a family between the wars. That will involve Peaky Blinder Season 6 and Season 7. I'm pretty close to completing Season 6 in terms of scripts, and then we'll shoot that, and then I will embark on Season 7. And then, if the energy is still continuing to grow, and the feeling around the world is still so positive, then we'll think about how the story can continue in other forms," Steven Knight opined, Entertainment Weekly noted.

Fans may be surprised seeing a familiar face returning in Peaky Blinders Season 6. The director Anthony Bryne is willing to bring back Princess Tatiana Petrovna (played by Gaite Jansen) from the third season. She was first seen on-screen after being brought to the Shelby's by Sergeant Moss of the Birmingham Police.

The Princess Tatiana Tommy Shelby about his wife Grace's impending death. She told Tommy that the sapphire necklace his wife was wearing was 'cursed by a gypsy', Express reminded.

"Nothing on earth would make me wear it," she stated, as Tommy raced to Grace to get her to remove the cursed stone.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the returning of Julia Roberts. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. When Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance (as Gina Gray's mom), the series creator said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance.

Even fans will enjoy the returning of Alfie Solomons (played by Tom Hardy) in Peaky Blinders Season 6. He was the leader of a Jewish gang in Camden Town. The viewers thought he was killed the finale of Season 4. Fans are hopeful he may have a permanent returning to the crime drama series as he was seen for a short moment in Season 5.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

