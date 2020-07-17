Left Menu
Sacred Games Season 3: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui aren’t sure of third season

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:58 IST
Sacred Games Season 3: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui aren’t sure of third season
Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier said to be released by mid of September 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Sacred Games Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated Indian web television fans have been waiting for long. Many fans had a hope that the third season will take place anytime in 2020 but Saif Ali Khan's recent interview revealed something different. Read further to know more in details.

Saif Ali Khan was asked if there was any chance for Sacred Games Season 3. During the interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he was not sure whether Sacred Games would have Season 3 or another season would be made. The husband of Kareena Kapoor said how he felt when he was offered the role of Sartaj in Sacred Games.

Saif Ali Khan said that he was aware of the fact that Narcos had a global audience on Netflix, and was all in when he learnt that a similar series would be made in India. He said he enjoyed playing the role of a 'Sardaar' and wearing a turban, Republic World noted.

Sacred Games Season 3 was earlier said to be released by mid of September 2020. But based on the current situation due to coronavirus pandemic across India and the world, the development in production can not be expected. Thus, we can't expect the third season to premiere in September this year.

On the other hand, another lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also sees little chance of Sacred Games Season 3. "Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been saying. There is nothing left…," Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the release of Sacred Games Season 3. However, if the third season gets greenlight, it will will bring a totally new story from scratch. The actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jeetendra Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rajshri Deshpande, Jatin Sarna to name a few are likely to reprise their roles.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

