Mirzapur Season 2 coming close, know what others actors’ recently said

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 02:17 IST
Once the work reaches the final stage, we expect Amazon Prime Video to release a trailer and announce the release date for Mirzapur Season 2. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Mirzapur Season 2 is absolutely a highly anticipated Indian web television series to us. Fans have been waiting for the second season for over 1.5 years. Here we have some good news related to the making of second season.

The release of Mirzapur Season 2 in 2020 was earlier confirmed by Amazon Prime Video although the exact date is yet to be announced. The positive indication in support of this web series' release in this year is that shooting for Mirzapur Season 2 was already completed before the attack of coronavirus pandemic in India. The unfortunate demise of Ali Fazal's mother during mid-June affected the dubbing work.

Series enthusiasts will be happy to learn that lead actors like Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi have commenced dubbing Mirzapur Season 2. They have also sent messages to their fans and series lovers that the long-wait is going to end.

Once the work reaches the final stage, we expect Amazon Prime Video to release a trailer and announce the release date for Mirzapur Season 2. Some new faces are likely to join the series, and The Extraction actor, Priyanshu Painyuli will have a major role in the series.

The imminent Mirzapur Season 2 will inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. According to an insider, Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. "It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source revealed.

Mirzapur Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

