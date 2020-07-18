The face mask debate 'doesn't make sense' to Rita Wilson

Left Menu
Actor Rita Wilson, who was one of the first celebrities to contract coronavirus, said on Friday that the debate around wearing a face mask during the pandemic "doesn't make sense."

Actor Rita Wilson. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rita Wilson, who was one of the first celebrities to contract coronavirus, said on Friday that the debate around wearing a face mask during the pandemic "doesn't make sense." The statement came during Friday's 'CBS This Morning' show where she was speaking to Gayle King.

"Why wouldn't you wear a mask if it's good for your health? It doesn't make sense," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Wilson as saying. "I don't understand why something that's so easy to do has become an issue or something that people are coming up against," Wilson added.

At the end of the interview, King also added her own two cents on the issue as she said, "You know the mask is uncomfortable. But you know what else is uncomfortable? Dying." Wilson was diagnosed with novel coronavirus along with her husband Tom Hanks earlier in March.

After recovering from the disease, the celebrity couple has been quite vocal about the importance of following precautionary measures against the virus. (ANI)

