Disney Plus delays release of Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Online video streaming platform Disney Plus is pushing back the release of Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' as the production work has been halted since March due to coronavirus shut down. According to Variety, the series was scheduled to premiere in August but it is nowhere in the list of new shows and films coming to the platform next month.

The exact date of the premiere and the restarting of the production of the 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' continues to be unclear. The star of the series Anthony Mackie during a recent interview elaborated on the shutdown situation to Variety.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first. So they shut us down two weeks before the US shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we are the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints," Mackie said. "And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun," Mackie added.

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' stars Mackie and Sebastian Stan who are reprising the roles from the Marvel Universe. (ANI)