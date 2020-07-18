Priyanka Chopra fans take Twitter by storm on her birthday

As Priyanka Chopra ringed in her 38th birthday today, her fans made sure to make it memorable for the diva, by pouring in loads of lovely birthday wishes. From recalling her journey in the cinema industry to just wishing the beautiful actor as she turned a year older, her legion of fans left no stone unturned to make her birthday special.

"Roma. Who can forget our favorite jungle billi. One of her most iconic roles ever. If we talk about Don, we can't forget Roma as well. She refused to outshine herself by the male lead and equally connected with the audience," one of her fans tweeted referring to her character Roma from the movie 'Don'. While another fan addressed as the "Queen of Bollywood and Hollywood"

One of the admirers also jotted down the movies acted by the actor with her performance and also shared the character looks from the films -- 'Andaaz,' 'Mujhse Shaadi Krogi,' 'Aitraaz,' 'Krrish,' 'Don' and many more. Scores of wishes poured in, dubbing her from the "most beautiful" to "most classy" to " extremely talented" to " much sassy" actors in the industry.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Happy Birthday Love@priyankachopraU r an inspiration, a global icon, and a strong lady!!" "Happy birthday to the most loved & respected artist over the globe... May you shine like a diamond.... keep doing the great work .... make us proud...," read another tweet.

With more than 50 movies under her credits and is one of the few actors from the Bollywood to make a strong imprint in Hollywood, Chopra, started it all by winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. After her pageant win, Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' in 2003, followed by box office hits like 'Andaaz,' 'Mujhse Shaadi Krogi,' 'Aitraaz,' 'Krrish,' 'Don' and many more.

She won National Film Award for the best female actor for her role as a troubled model in 'Fashion,' and also as a glamourous journalist in 'Dostana.' Chopra is widely appreciated for her versatility in acting in movies like 'Kaminey,' '7 Khoon Maaf,' 'Barfi!,' 'Mary Kom,' 'Bajirao Mastani' and to the latest release 'The Sky Is Pink,' which was released in 2019.

Meanwhile, her name flourished in the Hollywood industry after appearing in television comedies like 'Baywatch' and 'Isn't It Romantic.' Not only has she contributed to the entertainment industry but also has taken a stand to promote social causes, including women's right.

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas.