'People who are multi-faceted, multi-talented are huge inspirations to me': Ayushmann Khurrana

"People who are multi-faceted and multi-talented are huge inspirations to me," said actor Ayushamnn Khurrana, who now after binge-watching the hit Spanish show 'Money Heist' has piqued his interest in reading up on the life and times of Salvadore Dali, the iconic revolutionary artist.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:55 IST
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

"People who are multi-faceted and multi-talented are huge inspirations to me," said actor Ayushamnn Khurrana, who now after binge-watching the hit Spanish show 'Money Heist' has piqued his interest in reading up on the life and times of Salvadore Dali, the iconic revolutionary artist. The actor has always been vocal about his fascination with the Spanish heist crime drama television series, and the star recently said that it is only after watching the show his interest in knowing Dali peaked up.

"This lockdown has really fuelled my interest to learn new things and I have just started reading up on Salvadore Dali, the iconic Spanish surreal artist. My interest to know about his life and works peaked when I watched Money Heist and I really wanted to know more," said the 'Bala' actor. Talking about Dali, who has become a symbol of revolution during his time, Khurrrana said, "He was a man of many talents. He painted, was into graphic arts, had an interest in films, sculpture, design, photography, etc. Basically, he was drawn to all things creative and I just wanted to read up on how his mind worked. People who are multi-faceted and multi-talented are huge inspirations to me. I look to learn from their lives."

The actor's connection with the 2017 released hit show is extremely popular as he had openly mentioned earlier about how hugely fascinated he was by the character El Professor. The 'Andhadhun' actor, in coronavirus lockdown, also had shared a glimpse of his piano sessions on the photo-sharing platform Instagram in which he announced that he wanted to play the part in the remake.

"I want to be the professor. That is why I'm wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe," he wrote alongside a video where he could be seen playing 'Bella Ciao' (the theme song of the show) on the piano. The 'Article 15' actor has always been a person who posts about the personalities that motivate him thoroughly.

Recently, on Guru Purnima (July 5), he had hailed the iconic Kishore Kumar to be a huge inspiration in his life and career. "I have been very vocal about being intrigued by Kishore Kumar too. Such icons are an institution in themselves and have left behind so many learnings for us to grasp, for us to understand. I'm thoroughly enjoying learning about their lives, their philosophies, and their beliefs," he added.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actor returned to the shooting set earlier last week as he began shooting for an advertisement in Chandigarh. (ANI)

