Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raat Akeli Hai synopsis, trailer launched, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to unravel dirty murder mystery secret

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:26 IST
Raat Akeli Hai synopsis, trailer launched, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to unravel dirty murder mystery secret
Raat Akeli Hai movie will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui wearing a khakee vardi playing the role of Jatil Yadav. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix India

The official trailer for Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles was released on Friday, July 17. Fans are excited as they are coming close to the release of Raat Akeli Hai.

The highly anticipated movie, Raat Akeli Hai will see the renowned stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Nishant Dahiya, Padmavati Rao, Ila Arun, and Swanand Kirkire.

Raat Akeli Hai is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and marks Nawaz and Radhika's Netflix reunion after Sacred Games. Radhika has also appeared in the streaming service's Lust Stories and Ghoul.

The trailer for Raat Akeli Hai is filled with interesting moments. Radhika Apte's mysterious character is one of the high points. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, "Raat Akeli Hai is the kind of story that draws you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey. He is always in search of justice – and does not rest until he finds out the truth."

Raat Akeli Hai movie will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui wearing a khakee vardi playing the role of Jatil Yadav. He is set to solve a murder mystery of a wealthy landlord.

The synopsis of Raat Akeli Hai reads, "The most powerful usually hide the darkest secrets. What happens when a small-town cop is summoned to investigate the case of an extremely powerful local politician? How far is he willing to go into the darkness to search for the truth?... A mysterious murder where the only suspects are from the same family, with each member having a hidden motive. Will Jatil (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) find his way to the truth or lose tracks midway?

Raat Akeli Hai is slated to be released on Netflix on July 31, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pension for freedom fighters in Puducherry enhanced

Puducherry, July 18 PTI The monthly pension for freedom fighters has been increased by the Puducherry administration. They will now get Rs 9,000 as against Rs 8,000 earlier, said a press release from the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedis offi...

BCCI Apex Council: Fresh tender for apparel contract, domestic conundrum

The BCCI will soon invite fresh tender for national teams apparel sponsorship deal with rights holder Nike deciding against renewing their contract, which will expire in September. The BCCI Apex Council met on Friday to decide on a number o...

TN minister condemns denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga, says legal action will be taken against YouTube channel

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said legal action will be taken against a YouTube channel which allegedly denigrated a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, days after two people were arrested in connection with the episode. Hindu...

TMC, BJP clash in Bengal's Shyamnagar, crude bombs hurled

Several Trinamool Congress and BJP workers were injured in clashes between the two sides in West Bengal North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. The clashes broke out in the Shyamnagar area in the evening during a rally led by B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020