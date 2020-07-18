Raat Akeli Hai synopsis, trailer launched, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to unravel dirty murder mystery secret

The official trailer for Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles was released on Friday, July 17. Fans are excited as they are coming close to the release of Raat Akeli Hai.

The highly anticipated movie, Raat Akeli Hai will see the renowned stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava, Nishant Dahiya, Padmavati Rao, Ila Arun, and Swanand Kirkire.

Raat Akeli Hai is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, and marks Nawaz and Radhika's Netflix reunion after Sacred Games. Radhika has also appeared in the streaming service's Lust Stories and Ghoul.

The trailer for Raat Akeli Hai is filled with interesting moments. Radhika Apte's mysterious character is one of the high points. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, "Raat Akeli Hai is the kind of story that draws you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey. He is always in search of justice – and does not rest until he finds out the truth."

Raat Akeli Hai movie will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui wearing a khakee vardi playing the role of Jatil Yadav. He is set to solve a murder mystery of a wealthy landlord.

The synopsis of Raat Akeli Hai reads, "The most powerful usually hide the darkest secrets. What happens when a small-town cop is summoned to investigate the case of an extremely powerful local politician? How far is he willing to go into the darkness to search for the truth?... A mysterious murder where the only suspects are from the same family, with each member having a hidden motive. Will Jatil (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) find his way to the truth or lose tracks midway?

Raat Akeli Hai is slated to be released on Netflix on July 31, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.