Nikkhil Advani on 7 yrs of 'D-Day': Losing Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan made us realise bond we created

Marking the seventh anniversary of his thriller "D-Day", filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Sunday celebrated the bond the film's team, including actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, created during the process of making the movie. The film, also starring Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan, followed the story of Indian intelligence officers in pursuit to capture one of India's most wanted terrorists, Iqbal Seth.

While Khan, 53, featured in the film as a RAW agent, "D-Day" saw Kapoor playing a character reportedly modelled on Dawood Ibrahim. Khan breathed his last on April 29, almost two years after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. A day later, Kapoor, 67, died after two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Sharing a video montage of "D-Day" on Instagram, Advani recalled how his filmmaker friends, Abhishek Kapoor and Shaad Ali came out of the film's screening and told the team that they had "no clue" about the magic they had created on screen. "We didn't. We know now. We had created a bond. Everyone who worked on that film gave a part of themselves to the final product and this year when we lost two of the biggest giants that made it all happen we understood how strong that bond was/is. Cheers! Chintuji, Irrfan," Adavani wrote.

"D-Day" marked a change of genre for Advani, who was until then known for helming big scale emotional dramas such as "Kal Ho Na Ho" , "Salaam-E-Ishq" and "Patiala House" . The 49-year-old director said his life changed after "D-Day" hit cinema halls. "Seven years ago my life changed. I have thought many times why #Dday is such a special film to so many people and I realised that it's was not just a film that we were making. It was an experience that we were all having.

"We had nothing to lose, we had no numbers we needed to chase and we had absolutely no one to prove ourselves to. Possibly because no one gave us a chance," he added. Soon after the death of Khan and Kapoor, a clip from "D-Day" had gone viral, featuring both the stars in the same frame..