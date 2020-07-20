Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Randeep Hooda wish Naseeruddin Shah on his 70th birthday

As Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the legendary actor poured in wishes for the ace actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:52 IST
Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Randeep Hooda wish Naseeruddin Shah on his 70th birthday
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities and fans of the legendary actor poured in wishes for the ace actor. Anil Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to wish his 'Woh 7 Din' co-star on his birthday.

Kapoor tweeted his monochromatic throwback picture with Shah from their younger days, complimenting it with a birthday wish remembering working with him. "Happy B'day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film," Kapoor tweeted.

"Thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors," his tweet further read. Actor Urmila Matondkar, who began her Bollywood career as a child artist with Shekhar Kapur's much-acclaimed film 'Masoom' also extended birthday greetings to the senior actor, who played the role of her father in the movie.

Urmila posted a collage on Twitter, featuring a still from 'Masoom' and a recent picture of her with Shah and Shabana Azmi. "Then n Now.. Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah Lots of love, regards n endless respect #actorslife #masoomtimes," she tweeted.

Actor Randeep Hooda. who has worked in several films with Shah, including the National Award-winning film 'The Coffin Maker', posted a picture of himself with the senior actor and penned down a birthday wish. "My nani was so convinced after watching #NaseeruddinShah in Mirch Masala, she said "bhai yo bhot bhunda aadmi hai iste bach ke rahiyo." it was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character.. from generations of actors inspired by you - happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai," he tweeted.

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most celebrated actors of the Hindi film industry with several accolades including three national awards to his name. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Outbreak in northwest China spreads to 2nd city

Chinas latest coronavirus outbreak has spread to a second city in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. One of the 17 new cases reported on Monday was in the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the regional government said on its official mic...

India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 11 lakh; recoveries now over 7 lakh

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recovered patients increased to over seven lakh, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fat...

Nagpur: Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms

Nagpur, Jul 20 PTIAround 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functi...

Sterling hits $1.26; recovers from 20-day low vs stronger euro

The pound rose above 1.26 on Monday and recovered from an early-morning, 20-day low against the stronger euro, but investors remained bearish as the bleak economic outlook and Brexit risks weighed on the currency.Since Friday, European Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020