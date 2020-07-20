Beverley Mitchell gives birth to third child

"7th Heaven" alum Beverley Mitchell has welcomed her third child with husband Michael Cameron. The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting an adorable photo of her newborn daughter.

"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine. @littlemissmayzie has captured our hearts and we couldn't love her more," she wrote. Mitchell and Cameron are already parents to seven-year-old daughter Kenzie and five-year-old son Hutton.

The actor, who essayed the role of Lucy Camden on the television series "7th Heaven", had revealed in 2018 that she suffered a miscarriage with twins. In March this year, the actor had announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! ... The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it!" Mitchell had posted.