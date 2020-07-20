Andrew Scott to headline Old Vic production 'Three Kings'

"Fleabag" star Andrew Scott is set to star in the play "Three Kings" which will be streamed live from London’s iconic The Old Vic theatre. The stage production, written by Stephen Beresford, will be directed by The Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus.

It will explore "fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships". The play follows eight-year-old Patrick and the revelations and events that ensue when his absent father returns unexpectedly and sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Scott will perform to an empty auditorium. He will give five performances of Three Kings from 29 July to 1 August.

According to a statement posted on the theatre's website, the new play is part of the Old Vic’s "In Camera" series, which was launched last month with a production of "Lungs" , starring Matt Smith and Claire Foy, and streamed on Zoom. The initiative has been developed to share live theatre experience during the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced cancellations of a number of stage productions in the UK and all over the world.