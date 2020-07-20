Left Menu
Savannah Guthrie announces she's getting cataract surgery

American broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie is undergoing a follow-up procedure for her vision problems eight months after her initial eye surgery to fix a tear in her retina.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:25 IST
Savannah Guthrie. Image Credit: ANI

American broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie is undergoing a follow-up procedure for her vision problems eight months after her initial eye surgery to fix a tear in her retina. According to People magazine, on Monday morning, the 48-year-old anchor shared to fellow Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly that she was leaving the show early to undergo cataract surgery.

Guthrie recalled of her how 3-year-old son caused her eye damage back in November, "Remember when my retina was detached because Charley threw the train at my eye? Well, guys, it's not over. So apparently after you have that retina reattachment surgery, it's very common to get cataracts, so that happened to me. So I'm actually going to leave in 20 minutes and have cataract surgery." "You gonna do it live on the air?" Daly jokingly asked.

"Umm no, because they are slicing my eye, so I didn't think our viewers wanted to see that," Guthrie responded with a laugh. She continued, "But anyway, it's been a long time, I'm super excited. I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract, I'll really be able to see and I have had a hard time seeing."

Kotb went on to note how Guthrie has had some difficulty co-hosting the NBC morning show with her vision issues. "I have all kinds of things going on where it's kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing and now I have this cataract which is a big blurry spot," said Guthrie. "Lots of people have had cataract surgery or their parents have had cataract surgery."

"It's very common in the elderly, but it happens if you have this retina detachment surgery," she added. "Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better." Guthrie told her fellow co-hosts that the surgery is expected to take less than an hour with a short recovery period. She said that she's hoping to return to the studio later in the week. (ANI)

