Brett Haley to direct 'Grease' prequel 'Summer Lovin'

"Hearts Beat Loud" helmer Brett Haley will direct Paramount Pictures' "Grease" prequel "Summer Lovin'" from a script penned by Leah McKendrick. Temple Hill and Picturestart are producing the project, reported Deadline.

1978 original, featuring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, revolved around two high school students, who reunite after their brief summer fling, only to find out they're attending the same school but belong to completely different worlds. The prequel's title is derived from one of the classic songs in the original movie, "Summer Nights", which reveals how Sandy (Newton-John) and Danny's (Travolta) love story started.

"Grease" made Travolta a film star and lead to a sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer. In 2016, the film was given "live for TV" treatment on Fox, starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens.