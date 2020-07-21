Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brett Haley to direct 'Grease' prequel 'Summer Lovin'

Temple Hill and Picturestart are producing the project, reported Deadline. The 1978 original, featuring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, revolved around two high school students, who reunite after their brief summer fling, only to find out they’re attending the same school but belong to completely different worlds.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:19 IST
Brett Haley to direct 'Grease' prequel 'Summer Lovin'
Representative image

"Hearts Beat Loud" helmer Brett Haley will direct Paramount Pictures' "Grease" prequel "Summer Lovin'" from a script penned by Leah McKendrick. Temple Hill and Picturestart are producing the project, reported Deadline.

1978 original, featuring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, revolved around two high school students, who reunite after their brief summer fling, only to find out they're attending the same school but belong to completely different worlds. The prequel's title is derived from one of the classic songs in the original movie, "Summer Nights", which reveals how Sandy (Newton-John) and Danny's (Travolta) love story started.

"Grease" made Travolta a film star and lead to a sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer. In 2016, the film was given "live for TV" treatment on Fox, starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; 9 held

A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at by some assailants near his home and nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. The attack comes days after Vikram Joshi,...

Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Why should Gujarat rule all states says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan....

Pithoragarh roads blocked, residents struggle to take the sick to hospitals

Residents of Munsiyari area in Pithoragarh district are finding it hard to take the sick to hospitals as roads have been blocked due to landslides and rains. Villagers carried a patient on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs because o...

Sensational Stokes displaces Holder to become world's top-ranked Test all-rounder

England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the worlds top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Test Player Rankings, following a match-winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020