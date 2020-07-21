Left Menu
House of the Dragon Season 1: Team is working on it, says George R R Martin

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:37 IST
In a recent media conversation, George R R Martin has stated that the writing team is currently working on the script of House of the Dragon Season 1. Image Credit: Flickr / Gage Skidmore

HBO started planning for House of the Dragon for a long time. The prequel to Game of Thrones is getting ready for making its debut in 2022, thanks to HBO for giving the space and confirmation.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will make its debut in 2022. Not much is known about the cast of House of the Dragon Season 1 but fans expect some stars from Game of Thrones. Based on a discussion between Casey Bloys and Deadline journalist, Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon will be released in April 2022.

Not much information was shared by Casey Bloys during the media interaction. However, he revealed that House of the Dragon Season 1 was underway. Despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

The story of the House Targaryen set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is based on George R R Martin's series of suspense fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The story will cover the Doom of Valyria and the fabled Dance of Dragons. It will predominantly focus on the Targaryen dynasty when they arrived in Westeros.

In a recent media conversation, George R R Martin has stated that the writing team is currently working on the script. The imminent show will focus on the beginning and end of the most potent dynasties that once dominated the seven kingdoms.

It is tough to say how far the production for House of the Dragon Season 1 has been completed. We should not forget that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic has badly affected almost all the sectors including the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the series and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, House of the Dragon project must have suffered without any doubt.

House of the Dragon Season 1 doesn't have an official release date. Still, it is expected to be released in April 2022. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

