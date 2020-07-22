Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Talent Show'

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is set to feature in the musical drama "Talent Show", set up at Universal. According to Deadline, Gandja Monteiro of "Vida" fame is attached to direct.

Based on an idea from the "Step Up" franchise, "Save the Last Dance" writer Duane Adler, the story will follow a failed songwriter who returns home to Chicago to lead a group of at-risk youth in their annual talent show. Emmy winner Lena Waithe wrote the latest version of the script from an earlier version by Aimee Lagos.

Waithe will serve as executive producer alongside State Street's Jay Marcus. George Tillman Jr and Robert Teitel are producing under their State Street Pictures banner.

Rishi Rajani will oversee for Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions. Erivo, also a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, will next be seen playing the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in "Genius: Aretha", the National Geographic series.