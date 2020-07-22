Left Menu
Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didn't wear a mask "one time" in public. Camp said even though people are comparing COVID-19 with the flu, the virus was "absolutely not that". "Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting," she added.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:03 IST
American actor Anna Camp (Image source: Instagram)

"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didn't wear a mask "one time" in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to wear face masks.

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," she wrote. Camp said even though people are comparing COVID-19 with the flu, the virus was "absolutely not that".

"Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting," she added. The actor said she was "extremely sick for over three weeks" and her sense of smell is only back up to 30 percent of what it used to be. Camp said she has tested negative for coronavirus, but she still has lingering symptoms such as "dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever".

She appealed to her followers to wear a mask as it saves lives. "I don't want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it's a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it's so incredibly easy to do," she added.

