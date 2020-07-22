Left Menu
Development News Edition

I’m somewhere between Sulu and Shankutala Devi in real life:Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan says there are moments of self doubt in her life but playing a character like mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, who owned her choices, acts like a source of inspiration. But that choice brings its share of self doubt The actor said in her personal life, she is still away from achieving the level of fearlessness that Shakuntala Devi had as she still questions her decisions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:01 IST
I’m somewhere between Sulu and Shankutala Devi in real life:Vidya Balan
Representative image

Actor Vidya Balan says there are moments of self-doubt in her life but playing a character like mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, who owned her choices, acts as a source of inspiration. The actor said the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership on their lives without being apologetic. "She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life," Vidya told PTI in an interview. "Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn't understand the world saying that 'You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.' She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all," she added. Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama touches upon the various events in the life of Shakuntala Devi, whose ability to solve complex mathematical problems swiftly, made her famous as the "human computer". In her last solo theatrical outing, Vidya essayed the role of a middle-class housewife, struggling to strike a balance between her family duties and her newfound ambition for radio jockeying. But Shakuntala Devi, the 41-year-old actor said, was in complete contrast to Sulu as she didn't believe in giving into social constrains and kept her ambition at the top of her priority list. "Sulu was more traditional. She was still functioning within the constraints of the traditional middle-class family. She was negotiating and navigating her way. We women have been taught to prioritize everyone else in our families. We put ourselves last. "And here was Shakuntala Devi who was refusing to do that. She said 'Yes, I love my family, my child, but I love myself as well. Why should that be wrong?" Vidya is known for treading her own path in Bollywood by playing varying shades of women in critically and commercially successful movies such as "Kahaani", "No One Killed Jessica", "Ishqiya" and "The Dirty Picture". But that choice brings its share of self-doubt

The actor said in her personal life, she is still away from achieving the level of fearlessness that Shakuntala Devi had as she still questions her decisions. "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm somewhere between Sulu and Shakuntala. I believe the film has given me more push towards being Shakuntala. But I still go through self-doubt. I question myself and my choices sometimes." Vidya said she relies on her family to resolve the conflict in her mind. "I have always spoken to my family very openly and since Siddharth (Roy Kapur) and I got together, I speak to him very openly and share everything. "Just speaking about it helps me resolve so much in my head. It gives me perspective. I think, whenever I have self-doubt I voice it. I believe the more you voice it, the more you realize that it uses its power over you. And slowly you feel better," she added. Vidya believes the film, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, is a reminder for women to love themselves and prioritize their ambitions. "Her life is so inspiring because it makes us think that if she could live her life in her own way at that time, what are we doing not claiming ownership on our lives and our dreams as women," she said. "She was at her peak during the 1960s and 1970s, so if she could do it why we can't? I definitely think now there are more women who are aware that they have the right to their lives and they are aware of their rights and conversations about gender equality. But we still have a long way to go," the actor added. The movie focuses on Shakuntala Devi's journey as the calculating prodigy from India, who traveled across the globe creating records with her skill in solving complex mathematical problems without any mechanical aid and winning hearts with her wit. "She had a wicked sense of humor, loved to party, and loved tap dancing. Her daughter (Anupama Banerji) told me she and her husband (Paritosh Bannerji) used to go for tap dancing in clubs in Calcutta. She loved to dress up. She was interested in life," Vidya said. "Shakuntala Devi" also features actors Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'Dil Bechara' musicians pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The team of Sushant Singh Rajputs upcoming film Dil Bechara on Wednesday remembered the actor by performing tracks from his swansong with a wish that he will live on in peoples hearts forever. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Ami...

Pandemic to bite deeply, GDP to shrink by 6 pc in FY21: Report

Citing the yet to be stabilized infection curve and the COVID-19 caseload in economically key states, Singaporean brokerage DBS on Wednesday forecast deeper distress for the country which will lead to a 6 percent growth contraction in FY21....

Daisha Riley, 'Good Morning America' producer, dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on Good Morning America, has died, co-host Michael Strahan announced to viewers on Tuesday morning local time. She was 35. According to Variety, Strahan said on the broadcast, One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young...

POLL-Biden, leading Trump by 8 points, also has a big advantage with undecided voters

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020