After being named as the first female artist to have four songs over one billion streams on music streaming service Spotify, musician Dua Lipa on Wednesday celebrated the "lil" victory by thanking her fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST
Dua Lipa becomes the first female musician with 4 songs over 1 billion Spotify streams
Singer Dua Lipa . Image Credit: ANI

After being named as the first female artist to have four songs over one billion streams on music streaming service Spotify, musician Dua Lipa on Wednesday celebrated the "lil" victory by thanking her fans. The 'Break My Heart' singer took to Instagram to share the big news with her fans and posted a picture of herself which read, 'Dua Lipa, the first female artist with 4 songs over 1 billion Spotify streams.'

"gotta celebrate these lil victories. thank you to every single one of you listening to my music. I'm happy these songs find a home with you and I feel lucky to even be able to think that some of these songs even soundtrack ur day," she wrote in the caption. "I love you and I feel beyond lucky to get to do what I love every day. I have something really exciting coming for you guys soon that I've been keeping a BIG secret and I can't wait to show ya," she added.

The four songs by the artist that have over 1 billion streams on Spotify are - 'New Rules, 'One Kiss,' 'IDGAF,' and 'Don't Start Now.'

