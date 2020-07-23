Left Menu
Kim Kardashian West requests compassion for husband Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has asked for compassion and understanding for husband Kanye West's bipolar disorder, days after the rapper claimed he has been trying to divorce her in a series of erratic tweets that he deleted later.

Kim Kardashian West requests compassion for husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder
Kim Kardashian (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram (kimkardashian)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has asked for compassion and understanding for husband Kanye West's bipolar disorder, days after the rapper claimed he has been trying to divorce her in a series of erratic tweets that he deleted later. In a statement posted on her Instagram Story, Kardashian said she has never spoken publicly about how the rapper's bipolar disorder has affected their family as she is very protective of their children and her husband's "right to privacy when it comes to his health." "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

Kardashian, 39, said she felt the need to address the topic "because of the stigma and misconception about mental health." "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." She said she understood West is subject to criticism because he is a public figure whose actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she wrote.

Kanye, 43, had announced on July 4 that he was running for the president. Kardashian said people close to the rapper understand his heart and the fact that "his words sometimes do not align with his intentions." She added that living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, "no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some." "That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in time when they need it the most." Kardashian asked that the media and the public give them "the compassion and empathy that is needed" to get through this. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Kanye said that he has been trying to end his marriage with the reality TV star since she consulted with rapper Meek Mill over prison reform. "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my d** Kim was out of line." Kardashian and Mill had headlined a summit in 2018. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can lead to extreme mood swings.

