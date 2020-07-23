Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix sets date for Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of Chicago 7'

Cross Creek still is co-producing the film with the streaming platform. The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy, arising from the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:31 IST
Netflix sets date for Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of Chicago 7'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" is set to start streaming from October 16, Netflix has announced. The historical drama was recently picked up by the streamer from the financers Cross Creek at USD 56 million, reported Deadline.

Paramount Pictures, which first had distribution rights to the film, was eyeing a late year theatrical release, and the streamer has kept the latest decided date - before the November election. Due to shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount sold the feature to Netflix. Cross Creek still is co-producing the film with the streaming platform.

The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy, arising from the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the US government.

Sorkin is directing the feature from his own script. The cast of the multistarrer includes Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Michael Keaton, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg. The film appears to be one of the prime contenders for the 2020-21 award season.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Don't panic, get tested: MP cabinet minister after testing COVID positive

Cabinet Minister of the Madhya Pradesh government Arvind Singh Bhadoria on Thursday released a video from the hospital here where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. In the video, he said that he got tested for the virus af...

Amit Shah launches 'Tree Plantation Drive-2020'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Tree Plantation Drive-2020, organised by the Ministry of Coal, here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said that under the drive trees will be planted on 6,000 acres of land i...

Maha permits online classes for pre-primary & standards I, II

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has permitted online classes for pre-primary students and for standards I and II with a daily 30-minute session five days a week. Last month, the pre-primary students and stan...

Spurt in demand for pre-owned personal vehicles: Report

Pre-owned passenger vehicles market has seen steady recovery and growth in April-July period this year with demand for such vehicles growing by around 25 per cent this month as compared to February, says a report. According to a report by c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020