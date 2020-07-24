Mel Gibson tested positive for COVID-19 in April, was hospitalised for a week

American actor-director Mel Gibson reportedly spent a week in the hospital battling coronavirus after a spring diagnosis. According to Page Six, the Oscar-winning director tested positive for COVID-19 in April and recovered after a private fight against the virus, the Daily Telegraph reported Thursday (local time).

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," Gibson's representative confirmed to the British tabloid. The 64-year-old was treated with the drug Remdesivir while hospitalised in the US and has since tested negative for the virus several times, the outlet reported.

Gibson has also tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, according to his representative. The actor has again been the focus of controversy recently for anti-Semitic remarks.

Actor Winona Ryder, in a June interview, recalled a 1995 party during which Gibson had allegedly asked her if she was an "oven-dodger" as a way to question whether she was Jewish. Gibson has denied the incident ever happened.

"This is 100% untrue," Gibson's representatives told The Post in a statement.