Maisie Williams says important to show same sex romance in 'masculine' superhero world

The actor believes the same sex love story between to the two characters marks an important shift in the otherwise “masculine” world of superheroes, reported USA Today “It was really wonderful to be able to see a relationship look like this.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:02 IST
“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams, who is making foray into superhero genre as werewolf Rahne Sinclair in “New Mutants”, says she is happy that fans are excited to see the romantic relationship between her and Blu Hunt’s Danielle Moonstar. The actor believes the same sex love story between to the two characters marks an important shift in the otherwise “masculine” world of superheroes, reported USA Today

“It was really wonderful to be able to see a relationship look like this. In the typically quite masculine world of superheroes, it was just lovely to see these two fragile women who just protect one another and bring light out in each other. “I'm glad that the fans are so excited for it because I think it's really important to see relationships like this. I think at the heart of it is just this really lovely love story. It just brings it back to reality, I think,” Williams said during the “New Mutants” panel for Comic-Con@Home. The 'X-Men' spin-off, directed by Josh Boone, also features Henry Zaga, Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy.

