'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's much-acclaimed film 'Gully Boy' will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:27 IST
Poster of the film 'Gully Boy' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's much-acclaimed film 'Gully Boy' will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big news about the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer on Instagram.

"UPDATE... #GullyBoy invited to the prestigious #Busan International Film Festival, under Request Cinema Screening category... The Festival will be held in Oct 2020 in #SouthKorea. #BIFF," he wrote. The film has been invited for a screening under the Request Cinema Screening category on the popular demand.

As per the initial plan by the international film festival body, the screening should take place sometime in October 2020 however, owing to the ongoing pandemic it is subjected to change. Earlier last year, 'Gully Boy,' won the NETPAC award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial was also nominated as India's official entry for the 92nd Oscar Awards. The film also swept the Filmfare Awards this year by winning in all the major categories of the esteemed award body.

The story of the movie narrates the story of India's underground hip-hop artists. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. (ANI)

