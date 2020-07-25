Left Menu
Jennifer Lopez receives adorable birthday wish from fiance Alex Rodriguez

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who turned 51 on Friday was showered with an adorable birthday wish by fiance Alex Rodriguez.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:23 IST
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who turned 51 on Friday was showered with an adorable birthday wish by fiance Alex Rodriguez. The former professional baseball player, Rodriguez, shared a lovely birthday post dubbing her as the "greatest partner, best mom, and the most amazing performer".

He on Friday (local time) hopped on to Instagram and wrote "Happy Birthday, Macha" to his bride-to-be. Rodriguez also shared a video montage that featured many footages of 'On The Floor' singer talking about her dreams, aspirations, clips of her stunning performances on stage, as well as the duo's adorable pictures.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "Every moment with you is magical. A role model. A hero. An inspiration..I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!" the 44-year-old gushed. When it comes to Hollywood love stories, Lopez and Rodriguez's is one for the books. The couple got engaged on March 10, 2019, after dating for almost two years.

The duo announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts by sharing matching photos of Lopez wearing her stunning diamond engagement ring as Rodriguez can be seen holding her hand in the picture. Lopez and Rodriguez were first linked in March 2017 and have been going strong ever since. In 2018, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez had called the former MLB star her "Twin Soul."

The couple, for now, has indefinitely postponed their summer wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

