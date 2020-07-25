'Central Park' ropes in Emmy Raver-Lampman as Kristen Bell’s replacement

"The Umbrella Academy" star Emmy Raver-Lampman has replaced Kristen Bell for the role of Molly Tillerman in Apple's animated series "Central Park" . Bell had announced in June that she will not be voicing Tillerman, a biracial character, on the show's second season.

The creative team had also said that they will recast the character in order to get "representation right". "Central Park" , which has a two-season order at Apple TV Plus, hails from Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, Josh Gad, Halsted Sullivan and Sanjay Shah.

"After an extensive casting process that brought a number of incredible contenders to the forefront of our Molly search, we could not be more thrilled, honoured, and certain that we have found the perfect marriage of character to voice in the amazing Emmy Raver-Lampman. "From the moment we heard her Molly, we knew she was the right choice. Her comedic chops, endearing spirit and other-worldly singing prowess have us jumping with joy at the possibilities of this already wonderful character moving forward," the makers said in a joint statement. The team also hailed Bell for her performance as Tillerman in the show's inaugural season.

"We consider ourselves lucky to have both of these women as part of our 'Central Park' family with so many more stories ready to be told," they added. Raver-Lampman is best known for playing Allison Hargreeves in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy" . Her acting credits also includes "Jane the Virgin" and "A Million Little Things".