Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC removes containment zone poster from Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' as a COVID-19 containment zone, on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:31 IST
BMC removes containment zone poster from Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa'
Picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' as a COVID-19 containment zone, on Sunday.

It has been 14 days since the 'Don' actor, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on July 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were also admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

DMRC casts first pier at Keshopur on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Phase-IV Metro corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC started construction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro with the casting of the first pier of Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro corridor on Saturday night. A statement from the DMRC said that ...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL30 VIRUS-PM-MANNKIBAAT Threat of coronavirus far from over, cautions PM New Delhi Indias COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate...

'Sense of drift' in Cong; high time party gets full-time president: Sandeep Dikshit

It is high time that the Congress appoints a full-time president by selection or election, party leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Sunday, asserting that the Congress Working Committee CWC comprising senior leaders should have settled the lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020