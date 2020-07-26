BMC removes containment zone poster from Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared senior actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' as a COVID-19 containment zone, on Sunday.

It has been 14 days since the 'Don' actor, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on July 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were also admitted to the same hospital after testing positive for the virus. (ANI)