We're gonna get to heart of everything: Ray Fisher on Joss Whedon

Ray Fisher says he will soon elaborate on his comments over Joss Whedon's misbehaviour on "Justice League" sets, adding if his remarks are untrue the actor would "invite" the filmmaker to sue him for defamation. Earlier this month, Fisher had claimed in a tweet that Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the sets of their 2017 DC movie.

The actor played the role of Cyborg on the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" . Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

During a panel discussion for "JusticeCon" convention, Fisher addressed his allegations against Whedon. "I put out some pretty strong words, and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon and every single one of those words, and every single one of those comments is true," the actor said.

Though Fisher once again didn't detail his claims, the actor said it took him years to gather information against the director that wouldn't be dismissed easily. He added that he talked to other people to see if they would be "willing to speak" about their experiences on the film if it was "with anonymity, confidentially." "People go, 'Yeah, I would.' And so we're in the process of making sure that people can tell their stories in a confidential way that they don't get any sort of retribution done against them," Fisher said.

"We're gonna get to the heart of everything. And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander," he added. Whedon has not yet responded to Fisher's comments.