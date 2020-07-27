Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Atrangi Re': Sara, Akshay, Dhanush to start shooting for second schedule in October

Aanand L. Rai's next project 'Atrangi Re' starring actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will commence its second shoot schedule from October this year in Madurai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:39 IST
'Atrangi Re': Sara, Akshay, Dhanush to start shooting for second schedule in October
Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan . Image Credit: ANI

Aanand L. Rai's next project 'Atrangi Re' starring actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will commence its second shoot schedule from October this year in Madurai. The film went on floors in March this year before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. While the film's first schedule took place in Varanasi, makers have now planned to begin the second shoot schedule of 'Atrangi' Re from October.

Taking note of the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, Rai and the entire team decided to not resume the shoot immediately for everyone's safety. About the upcoming schedule, which will last for three months, film's star cast will be shooting in three different locations including Madurai in October followed by Delhi and then Mumbai in the following months. It has also been told that the Delhi and Mumbai schedule with the 'Rowdy Rathore' star Akshay will be continuous and will continue to be shot for more than a month.

This is the first time Aanand will be directing Akshay and reportedly, the ' Khiladi 786' actor will be bringing something new and never seen before for the audiences. The 'Housefull 4' actor termed the role close to his heart. He said this is "a special role that my heart just couldn't say no to".

Commenting on the same, Rai said, "During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prep up for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai October onwards and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course." 'Atrangi Re' marks the first film, in which the trio of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be seen sharing the screen space.

The AR Rahman musical film, which is helmed by Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series is written by Himanshu Sharma. The flick will hit the big theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all thats possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Mondays planned rollout of the Senate Republicans USD 1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP disarray...

EVI Technologies, RevFin tie up for EV financing

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm EVI Technologies on Monday said it has partnered with digital lending startup RevFin and electric three-wheeler makers Saarthi and Mayuri, to provide funding for EVs and swappable battery soluti...

WRAPUP 1-Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

Countries around Asia are confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam locking down the city of Danang.Mainl...

Japan fashion designer who outfitted David Bowie dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, known for his flamboyant creations and work on costumes for singer David Bowie - especially Ziggy Stardust - has died of leukemia, his company announced on Monday. He was 76-years-old. Born in 1944...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020