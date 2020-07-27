Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood celebrities wish Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Juhi Chawla, and Anupam Kher on Monday extended birthday wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:49 IST
Bollywood celebrities wish Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Juhi Chawla, and Anupam Kher on Monday extended birthday wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Senior actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish the Chief Minister and said "Happy birthday #UddhavThackeray ji! Love and prayers always! @OfficeofUT.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, posted a picture of Thackeray with his late politician father Vilasrao Deshmukh to wish him on his birthday. Deshmukh complimented the post with a short birthday note for the Chief Minister as he wrote, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more .. you are a leader- John Quincy Adams."

"Wishing our Hon CM of Maharashtra Shri #UddhavThackeray ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health & long life. @OfficeofUT," his tweet further read. Actor Juhi Chawla also wished the politician on Twitter as she wrote, "Today is Our Honorable Chief Minister Uddhavjis Birthday."

"A very very Happy Birthday to Uddhavji .... Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho," she added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended birthday greetings to the Maharashtra CM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The Chief Minister had instead urged his supporters and party workers to donate cash, blood, plasma for the people affected by the pandemic. His birthday is on July 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA grills suspended Kerala IAS officer in gold smuggling case

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar was questioned for nearly nine hours on Monday by the National Investigation Agency NIA at its office here as part of its investigation into the sensational gold smuggling case using diplomatic chan...

Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

Walgreens Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him. The current executive chairman, former McDonalds CEO Jim Skinner, will remain on the board after Pessina tak...

Sanjay Dutt's release: Rajiv Gandhi case convict moves HC

A convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking details related to the early release of actor Sanjay Dutt, who was convicted in the 1993 Bombay serial bomb blasts case. A G Perarivalan at the ag...

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020