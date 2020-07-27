Bollywood celebrities wish Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Juhi Chawla, and Anupam Kher on Monday extended birthday wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Senior actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to wish the Chief Minister and said "Happy birthday #UddhavThackeray ji! Love and prayers always! @OfficeofUT.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, posted a picture of Thackeray with his late politician father Vilasrao Deshmukh to wish him on his birthday. Deshmukh complimented the post with a short birthday note for the Chief Minister as he wrote, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more .. you are a leader- John Quincy Adams."

"Wishing our Hon CM of Maharashtra Shri #UddhavThackeray ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health & long life. @OfficeofUT," his tweet further read. Actor Juhi Chawla also wished the politician on Twitter as she wrote, "Today is Our Honorable Chief Minister Uddhavjis Birthday."

"A very very Happy Birthday to Uddhavji .... Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho," she added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended birthday greetings to the Maharashtra CM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The Chief Minister had instead urged his supporters and party workers to donate cash, blood, plasma for the people affected by the pandemic. His birthday is on July 27. (ANI)