Bollywood divas join viral 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Instagram

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:19 IST
Actors Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Twinkle Khanna (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, Twinkle Khanna, and others flooded photo-sharing platform Instagram with their monochrome pictures as they participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Monday. As a part of the challenge, the beauty queens took to Instagram and posted a monochrome picture each of themselves and further nominated women from the film industry to take up the challenge.

Other women from the film industry who took part in the challenge are filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, and Ekta Kapoor, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor, and actors Bipasha Basu, Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora Khan, Tara Sutaria, among others. The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating females in their circle for the same.

A plethora of Hollywood celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and former NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant have also participated in the challenge. (ANI)

