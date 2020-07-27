Odia actor Deepa Sahu passes away after battle with cancer

Odia actor Deepa Sahu passed away here in a private hospital here on Monday after battling cancer. The actor was recently admitted to the hospital after her condition turned critical.

Sahu was famous as the 'album queen' for her excellent performance in several music albums. She has acted in several Odia music albums, films, and television shows. Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra expressed grief over the demise of the actor.

"This is very sad news as Deepa Sahu left us today, she was one of the most successful actresses who brought a revolution in Odia album industry," said Mishra. (ANI)