‘The Witcher’ prequel series in the works at Netflix

Declan de Barra will serve as the showrunner. “Blood Origin” will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of “The Witcher” and will tell the origin story of the first Witcher and the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:25 IST
Netflix has announced “The Witcher: Blood Origin”, a limited series expanding the universe of its fantasy series “The Witcher”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-part, live-action series is a prequel to the streamer’s Henry Cavill-led show, which premiered last year in December.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is the showrunner on "The Witcher" series, is attached as the executive producer on the prequel. Declan de Barra will serve as the showrunner.

“Blood Origin” will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of “The Witcher” and will tell the origin story of the first Witcher and the events that led to the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one. “As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin. I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall… "‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher,” de Barra said in a statement.

Hissrich said it would be exciting to explore and expand ‘The Witcher’ universe. “I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more,” she said.

The series is scheduled to shoot in the UK, though cast and a specific date has not been revealed. Earlier this year, Netflix had announced an animated spin-off film titled “The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf,” focusing on the origin story of Geralt’s mentor and fellow Witcher Vesemir.

