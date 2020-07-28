Adam McKay to produce COVID-19 vaccine drama in the works at HBO
HBO is developing a COVID-19 vaccine drama, based on journalist Brendan Borrell's forthcoming book “The First Shot”, with Adam McKay attached as a producer. McKay is also developing a scripted anthology series about climate change at streamer HBO Max.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:15 IST
HBO is developing a COVID-19 vaccine drama, based on journalist Brendan Borrell's forthcoming book “The First Shot”, with Adam McKay attached as a producer. The book focuses on the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety
According to Deadline, McKay will executive produce the series via his banner Hyperobject Industries along with Todd Schulman
The proposed project falls under McKay's overall deal at HBO, which he signed last year. McKay is also developing a scripted anthology series about climate change at streamer HBO Max.
