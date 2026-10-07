Tennis-Gauff exits China Open after 'draining' few days, withdraws from Wuhan

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 20:48 IST
Tennis-Gauff exits China Open after 'draining' few days, withdraws from Wuhan

Coco Gauff exited the China Open in the last 16 on Wednesday, suffering a 6-3 6-3 defeat by Belgium's Elise Mertens after ‌what the American third seed described as a draining few days.

Hours after the upset, Gauff withdrew from the Wuhan Open, a WTA 1000 hardcourt event she won last year, citing fatigue. Gauff, 22, revealed after her victory over Chinese 16-year-old Sun Xinran on Monday that she had received an "insane" amount ‌of racial abuse on social media following a match in which a replayed point sparked an online backlash.

"It has been kind of ‌draining, I'm not going to lie." she told a news conference. "I just turn off my phone and move on. There's nothing you can do." ONLINE ABUSE

She beat Sun 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, but was targeted online after stopping play during a key point in the first set, raising her hand to complain about a ⁠flickering advertising ​board as Sun was about to ⁠put away a winner. After a video review, the umpire ordered the point to be replayed. Gauff won the point and held serve for 5-5.

The WTA condemned the abusive ⁠comments she received. "There is no place for racism, discrimination, or abuse in tennis," the WTA told Reuters in a statement.

"We are appalled by the racial abuse ​directed at Coco Gauff and are in contact with her to offer our full support." Gauff had beaten the 30-year-old Mertens in ⁠their five previous meetings. The 13th seed will next face six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Gauff's challenge unravelled amid a barrage of errors, with the 2024 Beijing champion committing ⁠34 ​unforced errors, including eight double faults, during the 78-minute defeat. "I think I just didn't play well," Gauff said. "I think I wasn't moving well. There were a lot of things I didn't do well. I thought Elise played well on the big points, made me play ⁠a big ball, yeah."

Gauff said she was sorry to miss the Wuhan tournament. "I'm disappointed to withdraw from Wuhan, especially as the defending champion," ⁠the two-time Grand Slam champion said ⁠in a statement. "After a long year, my body needs some time to rest and recover."

Gauff joined world number one Elena Rybakina, who withdrew due to a foot injury, in pulling out of the Wuhan Open, ‌which runs from ‌October 12-18.

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