Michael Kopech files for divorce from Vanessa Morgan

"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan and her husband, professional baseball player Michael Kopech, are separating. The news comes just days after Morgan revealed that she is expecting her first child with Kopech.

According to TMZ, Kopech, 24, filed for divorce on June 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas. In her pregnancy announcement post, Morgan had said that she is expecting a baby boy but made no mention of Kopech.

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed... "We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious,” Morgan wrote alongside photographs and videos from a party of close friends and family where the gender of the baby was revealed.

Morgan married Kopech, 24, in an intimate ceremony in Florida earlier this year..