Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest pay heartfelt tribute to Regis Philbin on 'Live!'

TV show hosts, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to the late Regis Philbin on Monday's episode of 'Live! with Kelly and Ryan,' three days after the TV legend aged 88 died of natural causes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:25 IST
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest pay heartfelt tribute to Regis Philbin on 'Live!'
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and Regis Philbin. Image Credit: ANI

TV show hosts, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to the late Regis Philbin on Monday's episode of 'Live! with Kelly and Ryan,' three days after the TV legend aged 88 died of natural causes. According to Page Six, Seacrest began, "It's been a very difficult and emotional day for all of us at 'Live.' Kelly, I know a tough weekend for you especially because you worked with our dear friend, a friend that passed away over the weekend, Regis Philbin. A legend on television. A best friend to so many of us who didn't even know him, across the country."

The 49-year-old host- Ripa, who co-hosted 'Live!' with Philbin for 11 years, said she was surrounded by her family on Saturday upon hearing the "horrible news" of Philbin's death. "As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed, I think, would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable. It was not in the cards," an emotional Ripa said.

Philbin's family confirmed his death on Saturday. He was one month shy of his 89th birthday. The 45-year-old star Seacrest, who joined 'Live!' in 2017, added how he looked up to Philbin, reflecting on when they worked together during a Disney parade year prior.

Seacrest said during the show, "I remember watching him as a child growing up and I was so excited to see him on TV because I feel like I knew him. I remember when I got the chance to work with you [Ripa] and Regis the first time on that parade. I thought, 'I made it.'" In addition to Ripa and Seacrest, longtime 'Live!' producer Michael Gelman also spoke about Philbin's legacy on Monday's show.

The 58-year-old producer said, "I came to Regis as a kid and he took a chance on me.He was responsible for my career, my family, he was there when I met my wife." On Saturday, Ripa and Seacrest posted a joint message on Instagram, sharing the same photo as they posed together with Philbin and Mickey Mouse. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in household cats, dogs in Italy

Scientists have found neutralising antibodies to the SARS CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in a small proportion of household cats and dogs sampled in Italy, suggesting that the pets may be susceptible to the disease. The researchers, inc...

Canon India sets an Industry Benchmark by Taking its Services Mobile

GURUGRAM, India, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Marking yet another milestone in its service outreach, Canon India, one of the leading innovators in the imaging and printing space, announced the launch of its new mobile applications, Canon Car...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB trial

Malaysias former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood.The ca...

2 held for snatching phone in Goa's Margao

Two persons who allegedly snatched a phone from a 24-year-old woman were arrested here on Tuesday, officials from Margao Police Station said. Three snatchers on a scooter had snatched a mobile phone from a girl aged 24 years. Accordingly, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020