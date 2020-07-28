Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBS All Access sets premiere date for 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3

The new 13-episode season will see Commander Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew work together to save the Federation from its uncertain future, reported Variety. Other returning cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh. Indian actor Adil Hussain, known for films like "Life of Pi", "Hotel Salvation, and "What Will People Say", is joining the upcoming season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:37 IST
CBS All Access sets premiere date for 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 3

The third season of the sci-fi series "Star Trek: Discovery" will start streaming from October 15, CBS All Access has announced. The new 13-episode season will see Commander Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew work together to save the Federation from its uncertain future, reported Variety.

Other returning cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh. Indian actor Adil Hussain, known for films like "Life of Pi" , "Hotel Salvation, and "What Will People Say" , is joining the upcoming season. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Iran holds annual Gulf drill amid rising tensions with U.S.

Irans elite Revolutionary Guards launched a military drill in the Gulf on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington. In recent years, there have been periodic confrontati...

Soccer-Lallana excited by Brighton ambition

Adam Lallana says Brighton Hove Albions ambition was a major factor in his decision to join the club from Premier League champions Liverpool. Lallana, who has won 34 England caps, joined the Seagulls for free on a three-year contract after...

IDFC FIRST Bank opens MBA Scholarships for 2020-2022 batch

Banks flagship pan-India CSR initiative aimed at giving students from weaker socio-economic backgrounds an equal opportunity to access higher education in management MUMBAI, India, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- IDFC FIRST Bank has announced t...

Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in household cats, dogs in Italy

Scientists have found neutralising antibodies to the SARS CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in a small proportion of household cats and dogs sampled in Italy, suggesting that the pets may be susceptible to the disease. The researchers, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020