Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops question Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:48 IST
Apoorva Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer of the film production company Dharma Productions was questioned at the Amboli police station on Tuesday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The Mumbai Police had earlier on Sunday summoned Mehta in connection with the case.

Earlier on Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police at the Santa Cruz Police Station. Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of over 40 people including film critic Rajeev Masand, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. (ANI)

