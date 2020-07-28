Chrissy Teigen to executive produce food game show at Quibi

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and short-form streaming service Quibi are set to reunite for "Eye Candy", a food game show. The streamer already has a second season of comedic arbitration-based court show "Chrissy's Court" , hosted by Teigen, in the works at the platform.

According to Variety, the new project is based on the popular Japanese game show "Sokkuri Sweets". The series will feature teams of celebrities and common people attempting to identify edible creations designed to look like everyday objects. The goal is to distinguish the edible creations from the not-so-edible objects - the real from the cake. Once the contestants make their choice, they must take take a bite so see if they are right.

Teigen said she has been "fascinated" by those viral cake videos. "I'm thrilled to be a part of introducing 'Eye Candy' to many others. Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program," she said.

Teigen will executive produce the series via her her Suit & Thai Productions. "Eye Candy" is being produced by Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Originally, the format was shopped around at last year's MIPTV by its producer Nippon TV, who finalised a deal with All3Media America to rebrand it as "Eye Candy" for an American audience.