Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, others join 'women supporting women' campaign

Joining other Bollywood divas in Instagram's viral 'women supporting women' challenge, actors Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam and Amrita Singh also shared their monochrome pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:48 IST
Actors Yami Gautam, Katrina Kaif and Yami Gautam (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Joining other Bollywood divas in Instagram's viral 'women supporting women' challenge, actors Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam and Amrita Singh also shared their monochrome pictures on the photo-sharing platform. Katrina posted a monochrome picture of herself wearing a grey solid T-shirt and a pair of shots with it.

"#challengeaccepted. so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me @anushkasharma," she wrote in the caption. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor Yami posted a picture of herself wearing a white-coloured dress and captioned the post with a positive message to every woman.

"To every woman, who believes in expressing the true essence of being one.. we are the equilibrium..let's empower each other and keep this spirit going beyond these challenges, these mediums and embrace positivity from our hearts," Yami wrote in the caption. Senior actor Amrita, on the other hand, participated in the challenge through her star daughter Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account as she herself is not active on the platform.

As a part of the challenge, the beauty queens took to Instagram and posted a monochrome picture each of themselves and further nominated women from the film industry to take up the challenge. The 'Women Supporting Women' challenge is trending on Instagram with several female users taking up the challenge and further nominating females in their circle for the same. (ANI)

